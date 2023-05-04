Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 1.1 %

RBA stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.66. 473,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

