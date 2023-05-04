Robert (Rob) Merriel Purchases 1,540,125 Shares of Invion Limited (ASX:IVX) Stock

Invion Limited (ASX:IVX – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Merriel purchased 1,540,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,780.88 ($7,139.65).

Invion Price Performance

Invion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invion Limited, a clinical-stage life-sciences company, researches and develops photodynamic therapy for the treatment of various cancers in Australia. The company is developing IVX-PDT, a photosensitizer agent to treat skin cancers, as well as solid cancers, including lung, prostrate, ovarian, and mesothelioma cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.