Robert W. Baird Boosts AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $125.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.33.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

ATR stock opened at $119.90 on Monday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average is $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

