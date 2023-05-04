Robert W. Baird Lowers BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Price Target to $1.25

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s previous close.

BeyondSpring Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeyondSpring

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

