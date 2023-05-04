Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $26,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 548,070 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,732,000 after purchasing an additional 189,362 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $62,405,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $456.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $466.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.50.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

