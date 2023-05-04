Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,009. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

