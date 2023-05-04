Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$40.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GIL. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Gildan Activewear Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down C$2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.92. 420,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,072. The stock has a market cap of C$7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.95. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$33.83 and a twelve month high of C$46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.69.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
