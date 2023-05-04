Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$40.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GIL. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down C$2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.92. 420,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,072. The stock has a market cap of C$7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.95. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$33.83 and a twelve month high of C$46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.69.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of C$977.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.219559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.