Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Outperform

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of VSEC opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $658.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. VSE has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). VSE had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $234.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in VSE by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

