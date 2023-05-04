Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.1 %

RCL opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

