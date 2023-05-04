Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Royal Gold Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $6.88 on Thursday, reaching $144.38. 315,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,573. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Royal Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.