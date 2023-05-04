Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $146.43 and last traded at $146.43, with a volume of 168947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.50.

The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,552,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after acquiring an additional 659,652 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,762,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.