Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 154,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $192,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.92. 6,633,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,158,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

