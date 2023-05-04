Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 28,734 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $109,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $442.43. 282,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,439. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.58. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

