Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $145,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.82.

MAA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.02. The company had a trading volume of 122,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,338. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $190.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

