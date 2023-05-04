Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $119.47 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,282 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $119,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.37. The stock had a trading volume of 284,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,277. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.20.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

