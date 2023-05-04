Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $151.37 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $151,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.84.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.6 %

CVS Health stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.29. 4,201,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,053,946. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

