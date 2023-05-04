Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $252.66 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,459 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of The Cigna Group worth $252,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.96. 539,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,782. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

