Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,840 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $114,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $161.96. 1,486,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,578. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

