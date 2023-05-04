Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,781 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $140,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $96.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average of $113.74. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

