Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 287,801 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,490,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 287,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $127,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.85. 1,759,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

