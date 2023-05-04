Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.39. 582,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

