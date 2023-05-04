Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBREGet Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.05 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 128.80 ($1.61). Approximately 1,043,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 487,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.80 ($1.63).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.40) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 136.80 ($1.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of £322 million, a P/E ratio of 3,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 17,500.00%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

