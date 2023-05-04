Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.05 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 128.80 ($1.61). Approximately 1,043,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 487,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.80 ($1.63).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.40) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 136.80 ($1.71).
The stock has a market capitalization of £322 million, a P/E ratio of 3,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
