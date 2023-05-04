Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.28. Sabre shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 1,075,357 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

