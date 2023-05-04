Safe Price Down 18.5% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $161.46 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $7.75 or 0.00026889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00138539 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037876 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003435 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.82545509 USD and is down -9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

