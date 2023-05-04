Safe Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $7.80 or 0.00026992 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $162.48 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00139408 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00062607 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00038219 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.82545509 USD and is down -9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

