Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 90,295 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,557,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $165,786.45.

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $718,498.68.

Samsara Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 3,579,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $370,994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after buying an additional 809,646 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

