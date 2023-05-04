Sanford Advisory Services LLC Purchases 899 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

