Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.84

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as low as $4.69. Santos shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 21,031 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

