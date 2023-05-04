Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $34.82 million and $3,479.73 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.07 or 0.06499557 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00058578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,322,946,835 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,083,012 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.