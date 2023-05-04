Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.
Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Saratoga Investment Company Profile
Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.