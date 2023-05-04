Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

