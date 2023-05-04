Schroders (LON:SDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $457.65

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 457.65 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 488.60 ($6.10). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 478 ($5.97), with a volume of 2,836,731 shares changing hands.

SDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Schroders to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 470 ($5.87) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,352.50 ($29.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,567.33, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 469.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 457.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

In other Schroders news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson acquired 4,400 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of £19,844 ($24,792.60). In other news, insider Deborah Waterhouse bought 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £20,572.90 ($25,703.27). Also, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of £19,844 ($24,792.60). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,240. 43.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

