Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,107 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.79. 3,032,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,126. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

