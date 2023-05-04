Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHD stock opened at $70.22 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

