Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,156. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

