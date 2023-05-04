Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMG. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

SMG opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283 over the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

