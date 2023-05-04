Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

SMG opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.63. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $118.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

