Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.71.

SMG opened at $63.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $118.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after acquiring an additional 906,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $10,104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $8,179,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

