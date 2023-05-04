Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

