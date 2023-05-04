Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.20. 202,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average is $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $103.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

