Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $58,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

NYSE SRE opened at $152.62 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.81.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

