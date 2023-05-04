Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $667.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after buying an additional 8,738,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,499,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,765,000 after buying an additional 516,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after buying an additional 1,280,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,300,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

