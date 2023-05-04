ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $92,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $437.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.90. The company has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 223.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

