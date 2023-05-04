ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NASDAQ SFBS traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 513,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $93.83.

In related news, Director James J. Filler bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,760,431.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Filler bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 7,520 shares of company stock valued at $390,479 over the last 90 days. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $370,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

