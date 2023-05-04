ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ SFBS traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 513,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $93.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $370,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.