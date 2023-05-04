Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,968.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STRNY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.98) to GBX 3,400 ($42.48) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Price Performance

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $40.61.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.