ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1225715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$169.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.18, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

