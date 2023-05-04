Share Buyback Program Declared by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.68.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.79. 70,216,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,530,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.52.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.