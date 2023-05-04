Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading Down 0.5%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$62.80 and last traded at C$63.72. 2,812,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,018,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.04.

Shopify Trading Up 23.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.51. The firm has a market cap of C$93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Shopify alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fidji Simo sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total transaction of C$28,254.22. In other Shopify news, Director Fidji Simo sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total value of C$28,254.22. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total value of C$140,136.06. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,194 shares of company stock valued at $170,300. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.