Short Interest in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Declines By 6.3%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 877,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CAMP stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.44.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMP. StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in CalAmp by 60.0% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 969,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 941,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 308,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,138,000 after buying an additional 662,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

