Short Interest in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Declines By 6.3%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 877,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CAMP stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.44.
A number of research firms have commented on CAMP. StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.
