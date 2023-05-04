Short Interest in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Decreases By 5.6%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 8,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Cerus Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $408.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.03. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cerus

In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $70,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 641,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $70,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 641,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326 over the last 90 days. 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

