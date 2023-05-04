Short Interest in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Decreases By 5.6%

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at El Pollo Loco

In related news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $545,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,438.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $366.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Articles

